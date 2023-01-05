Sefton restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
22 minutes ago
Subway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Linacre Lane, Bootle was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 509 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 439 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.