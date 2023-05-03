Register
Sefton restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 132-134 College Road, Crosby was given the score after assessment on March 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 428 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.