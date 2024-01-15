Register
BREAKING

Sefton restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Station House Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 426 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.