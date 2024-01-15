Sefton restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Station House Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 426 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.