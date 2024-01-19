Register
Sefton restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Strands Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 344 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 493 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 427 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.