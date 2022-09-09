Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rest Bite, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20-22 Waddicar Lane, Melling was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 443 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.