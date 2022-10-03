Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Strandz Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 344 Stanley Road, Bootle, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 510 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 445 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.