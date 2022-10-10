Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fun Factor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Maghull Leisure Centre, Sefton Lane, Maghull was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 510 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 442 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.