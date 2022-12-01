Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Leo's Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 271 Hawthorne Road, Bootle was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Sefton's 508 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 439 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.