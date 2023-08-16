Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pines Bar & Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 106 Bridge Road, Litherland was given the score after assessment on July 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.