Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Munch Box, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Heysham Road, Netherton, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 493 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 428 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.