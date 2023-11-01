Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Munch Box, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Heysham Road, Netherton, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 493 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 428 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.