Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Formby Pool Trust, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Elbow Lane, Formby was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 494 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 428 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.