Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Witch Haus, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 495 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 429 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.