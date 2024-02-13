Register
BREAKING

Sefton restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Witch Haus, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on January 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 495 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 429 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.