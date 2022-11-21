Sefton road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Sefton's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A5090 to junction A5038 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5038 to junction A5207 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

Advertisement

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Church Road - Hawthorne Road lane closures electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Copy lane closures electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, copy Lane to Switch Island - Lane closure for drainage works.

• M58, from 9pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch Island to junction 1 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

Advertisement

• A5036, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park lane - lane closures electrical works.

• A5036, from 7pm December 1 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Bridge Rd to Docks - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.