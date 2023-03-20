Sefton road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Copy Lane - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Bridge Road Roundabout to Hawthorne Road lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Crosby Road Roundabout to Bridge Road Roundabout lane closures and carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm March 23 to 5am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Copy Lane to Park Lane - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 8am to 5pm on March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - hard shoulder closure for communications.

• A5036, from 7.30pm March 27 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Dunnings Bridge Road lane closures due to.

• M57, from 8pm March 28 to 5am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - lane closure for communications.

• A5036, from 9pm March 29 to 5am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Rd to Netherton Way - lane closure for signs - maintenance.