Sefton road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Copy Lane two closure and closure of filter lane at Copy Lane due to drainage works.

Advertisement

• A5036, from 8pm November 1 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, kirkstone to netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Amey.

• A5036, from 8pm November 5 to 5am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane and carriageway closure due to reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A5090 to junction A5038 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5038 to junction A5207 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Seaforth Docks to Princess Roundabout docks - Lane closure for carriageway Reconstruction.

Advertisement