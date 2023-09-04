Sefton road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Park Lane to Netherton Road lane closure due to Utility works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 6am to 5pm on September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Road to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Crosby Rd to Church Rd Rab - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• A5036, from 6am to 5pm on September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Road to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance.