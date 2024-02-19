Sefton road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Sefton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A59, from 7am February 13 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A59 Switch Island to Brooms Cross Road Lane two closure due to heavy cable recovery.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.

• M57, from 10pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island Lane closures due to works on railway bridge.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A59 to A5207 Lane one closure due to works by United Utilities.

• A5036, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Crosby Road to Boundary Road - lane closure for carriageway closures - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.