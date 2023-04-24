Sefton road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch Island to Copy Lane - lane closure for horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 8am April 16 to 5pm April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park Lane to Switch Island lane closures for horticulture works.

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

