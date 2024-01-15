Sefton road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Sefton's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A5036, from 9.30am January 3 to 5pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, diversion Route from Kirkstone Road to Orrell Road due to works by Sefton Council.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5036, from 10am January 15 to 2pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Netherton Way to Park Lane lane closure due to survey works.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A5036, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Netherton - lane closure for construction - bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.
• M58, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.