Sefton road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, Switch to junction 5 - lane closure for litter clearance.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, carriageway closure between Park Lane and Netherton Way due to technology works.

• A5036, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on.

• A5036, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5035 northbound, from, junction A5207 to junction A5038 carriageway closure due to works by Vodafone.