Sefton road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Sefton's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 7am November 10 to 3pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from A5090 to A5038 - on footway outside number 101 due to installation repair of emergency water leak.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5038 to junction A5207 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A5090 to junction A5038 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Princess Roundabout to Hawthorne Road - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5036, from 7am November 15 to 5pm November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm November 17 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island - lane closure for sign erection.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Sea Forth to Netherton Way - Lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Church Road - Hawthorne Road lane closures electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Copy lane closures electrical works.

• M58, from 9pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch Island to junction 1 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• A5036, from 9pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, copy Lane to Switch Island - Lane closure for drainage works.

• A5036, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park lane - lane closures electrical works.