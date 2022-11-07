Sefton road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm November 6 to 5am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane and carriageway closure due to reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A5090 to junction A5038 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5038 to junction A5207 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Seaforth Docks to Princess Roundabout docks - Lane closure for carriageway Reconstruction.

• A5036, from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Princess Roundabout to Hawthorne Road - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5036, from 7am November 15 to 5pm November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm November 17 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island - lane closure for sign erection.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Sea Forth to Netherton Way - Lane closure for drainage.