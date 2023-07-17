Sefton road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 10am to 3pm on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park lane lane three closure due to traffic light repairs.

• A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Sandy Lane to Church Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 6am to 4pm on July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to netherton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Park lane lane closure and carriageway closures.