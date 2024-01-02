Sefton road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm January 1 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A5036, from 9.30am January 3 to 5pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, diversion Route from Kirkstone Road to Orrell Road due to works by Sefton Council.

• A5036, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Netherton to Aintree - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane closure due to reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Hawthorne Rd - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 11 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions Switch to junction 6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.