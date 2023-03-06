Sefton road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Copy Lane - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park Lane to Switch Island lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone Road to Boundary Road lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Docks/Crosby Rd to Kirkstone Rd - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 8pm March 19 to 5am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane closure due to reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Bridge Road Roundabout to Hawthorne Road lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

