Sefton road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am May 4 to 3pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Springfield Ave to Kirkstone Road footpath works.

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to netherton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Docks to Hawthorne Rd - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Hawthorne Rd to Princess Way Rab - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

