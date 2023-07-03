Sefton road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sefton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.

• A5036, from 8pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 6am July 8 to 4pm July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to netherton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch Island to Copy Lane - lane closure for horticulture.

