Sefton road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A59, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A59, from 9pm October 11 to 5am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to junction2 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A59, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Copy Lane two closure and closure of filter lane at Copy Lane due to drainage works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, copy Lane to Switch Island - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.