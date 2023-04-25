Sefton road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9.30am April 24 to 3.30pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5038 TO J A5207 NE, SEFTON, SEFTON works on footway with carriageway incursion outside No 11.

• A5036, from 9.30am April 24 to 3.30pm April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, - works on the footway outside School Lane due to trial holes.

• M58, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch Island - lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.