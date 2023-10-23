Sefton road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Sefton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Sefton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Copy Lane to Switch Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M58, from 9pm October 28 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.