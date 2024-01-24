Sefton road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Sefton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A5036, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Netherton - lane closure for construction - bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M58, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
• A5036, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.