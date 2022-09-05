Sefton road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sefton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am September 8 to 3.30pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5038 TO J A5090 SW works on footway outside No 30 - 53.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, park lane to princess RAB - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Princess Roundabout to Park Lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).