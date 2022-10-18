Sefton road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park Lane to Netherton - carriageway closure for construction - bridge/structure.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, copy Lane to Switch Island - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Sea Forth to Netherton Way - Lane closure for drainage.