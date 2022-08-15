Sefton road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sefton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A5036, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, princess roundabout to Park Lane - Lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): 7 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - Lane closure for drainage.