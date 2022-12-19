Sefton road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sefton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Switch Island lane closures due to electrical works.

