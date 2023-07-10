Register
Sefton takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hey Burger, a takeaway at 71 Eastbank Street, Southport was given the maximum score after assessment on July 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 186 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.