Sefton takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hey Burger, a takeaway at 71 Eastbank Street, Southport was given the maximum score after assessment on July 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 186 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.