Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
Khaja Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 125 Deyes Lane, Maghull was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 266 takeaways with ratings, 186 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.