Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
12 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Old Roan Fish Bar, a takeaway at 7 Altway, Aintree, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 266 takeaways with ratings, 187 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.