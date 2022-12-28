Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The King's Plaice, a takeaway at 525 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 269 takeaways with ratings, 189 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.