Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Emerald Garden Fish & Chip Takeaway, a takeaway at 102 Moss Lane, Litherland was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 269 takeaways with ratings, 193 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.