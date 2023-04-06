Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Lucky House, a takeaway at 145 Rawson Road, Seaforth was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 269 takeaways with ratings, 193 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.