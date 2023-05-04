Register
Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Little Italy, a takeaway at 7 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 185 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.