Sefton takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
Little Italy, a takeaway at 7 Liverpool Road North, Maghull, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 185 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.