Sefton takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Curry Hut, a takeaway at 72a Tulketh Street, Southport, Merseyside was given the maximum score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 263 takeaways with ratings, 186 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.