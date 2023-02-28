Register
Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Alex's Kebab House, a takeaway at 177 Linacre Road, Litherland was given the score after assessment on January 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 270 takeaways with ratings, 190 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.