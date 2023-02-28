Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Alex's Kebab House, a takeaway at 177 Linacre Road, Litherland was given the score after assessment on January 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 270 takeaways with ratings, 190 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.