Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Xings Kitchen, a takeaway at 57 Sandy Road, Seaforth was given the score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 265 takeaways with ratings, 189 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.