Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Xings Kitchen, a takeaway at 57 Sandy Road, Seaforth was given the score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 265 takeaways with ratings, 189 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.