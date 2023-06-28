Register
Sefton takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Stuffed, a takeaway at 62 Coronation Road, Crosby was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 264 takeaways with ratings, 185 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.