Social care services given new ratings in Sefton
Multiple social care services have been given new scores in Sefton in the past month.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows three providers have been rated in Sefton in December.
Afton Lodge Care Home – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on December 13. Its latest inspection was on November 13.
Another care home, Saint Jude Care Home, was assessed as needing improvement, having last been inspected on October 4. The rating was published on December 21.
Finally, on December 30, Outreach Sefton Ltd was given the same rating, with its latest inspection on November 21.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.