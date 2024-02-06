Social care services given new ratings in Sefton

File photo dated 07/10/13 of the hands of an elderly woman at home. Councils are struggling to meet rising requests for adult social care support and some people are cutting back on their home care amid the cost-of-living crisis while "completely overwhelmed" family carers try to fill the gaps, the health watchdog has said. Issue date: Friday October 20, 2023.

Multiple social care services have been given new scores in Sefton in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Sefton:

Most Popular

• Elm House Nursing Home: Good, last inspected on December 5.

• James Page: Good, last inspected on November 30.

• Margaret Roper House: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 13.

Other social care services in the area were also rated:

• Assured Care Southport: Inadequate, last inspected on November 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.