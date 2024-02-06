Social care services given new ratings in Sefton
Multiple social care services have been given new scores in Sefton in the past month.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Sefton:
• Elm House Nursing Home: Good, last inspected on December 5.
• James Page: Good, last inspected on November 30.
• Margaret Roper House: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 13.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Assured Care Southport: Inadequate, last inspected on November 7.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.