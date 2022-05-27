Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust cares for 14 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 67% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.
Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.
The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust in the week to May 22. This was down from 34 in the previous seven days.