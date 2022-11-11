Three more deaths recorded in Sefton
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.
A total of 1,186 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 1,183 on the week before.
They were among 27,254 deaths recorded across the North West.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sefton.
A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.